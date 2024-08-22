EFF confirms Mbuyiseni Ndlozi remains party member

Contrary to reports, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has not left the EFF to join uMkhonto weSizwe.

Ndlozi was still a full member of the EFF, according to spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys, who told Sunday World that the secretary-general had not received a resignation letter.

Mathys maintains that the EFF is unaffected by the uniformed opinions of outsiders, despite the fact that this has been perceived as an attempt to discredit the organisation.

“I mean, a whole resignation letter on an EFF media statement letterhead. Worse it is our media statement letterhead from 2021,” Mathys laughed off on X.

This comes after EFF deputy president and co-founder Floyd Shivambu left the organisation for the Jacob Zuma-led MK Party last week.

EFF MP Mzwanele Manyi and deputy branch secretary in the Chief Albert Luthuli sub-region in Mpumalanga, Sizwe Nkosi, have also left the EFF for Zuma’s organisation.

Malema stressed that anyone wishing to leave should do so right away when speaking to EFF supporters in Soweto on Monday.

It was not the time to beg anyone, he said.

“You are too busy after other resignations, popularising certain people that they must take over, yet they are silent when people decide to abandon you,” Malema said.

“Why can’t they choose you? Why do you keep on choosing the people who never choose you? When it is time for them to choose you, they are silent.”

Sinawo Tambo has since taken Shivambu’s place in parliament, and Nazier Paulsen has now taken Manyi’s place as an MP.

