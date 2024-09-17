EFF Free State accuses Nketoana mayor of fraud over car hire

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Free State has opened criminal charges against Nketoana Local Municipal mayor Maditsoako Mamiki Mokoena.

The party marched to Lindley police station and accused the mayor of fraud, maladministration and corruption.

This is in relation to the mayoral vehicle which had been hired. As a result it cost the municipality an average of R100, 000 a month for rental fees and petrol.

Hawks confirm receiving the case

The case was transferred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Bloemfontein. It was received on Tuesday.

Fikiswa Matoti, Free State Hawks spokesperson, confirmed the matter. She said that the case has been received but refrained from giving details of the charges.

“We are unable to divulge details about the case as investigations are at a sensitive stage. It would jeopardise the investigation.

“Also, we may not confirm the name(s) of the person(s) involved until they are formally charged. And until they have appeared in court,” said Matoti.

She said more details, in public interest, would be granted once arrests have been made.

Mbangeni Mtolo, an EFF councillor in Nketoana, also confirmed the charges. He stated that they could not passively watch as Mokoena further burdened the municipality with debt.

Mbangeni alleged that the mayor had been using municipal funds for personal gain. He questioned why the rented Toyota Fortuner required full tanks of petrol. This despite relatively short distances it travelled.

Mtolo insisted that even if the authorities did not arrest Mokoena, she must still face the consequences of her actions.

Mayor accused of spending R100k per month on fuel

“Imagine having to fill up a tank of such a huge car every 30 kilometres travelled. We wanted a theft and fraud case. And this is because we believe that this was a way of stealing money from the municipality.

“There has not been much development on the case. I was told that I will be notified once an investigating officer has been selected. And only then would I know the nature of the case,” said Mtolo.

He said Nketona Local Municipality still struggled to keep up with service delivery. The mayor should rather focus on that instead of paying expensive cars.

According to Mtolo, the council needed to sit and discuss the possible consequences the mayor should face. Possibly being suspended from the mayoral position.

