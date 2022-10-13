Ekurhuleni DA mayor’s days in office are numbered

Another motion of no confidence against a DA mayor is on the cards as the ANC battles to regain control of Gauteng metros lost to the opposition during the local government elections in November 2021.

The ANC, which tabled a motion of no confidence against City of Johannesburg’s former mayor Mpho Phalatse, has set its eyes fixed on the removal of City of Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell over a lack of service delivery.

According to media reports, the ANC has complained about Campbell’s handling of electricity tariff hike protests. Four people were killed and municipality infrastructure was damaged when protests broke out in Thembisa early in August over high municipal rates, power cuts, and poor service delivery.

Sunday World understands that a special meeting, in which the motion of no confidence against Campbell would be tabled, has been set for October 26.

In September, the ANC regained control of City of Johannesburg after Phalatse was ousted through a motion of no confidence convened by the city council. The motion against the embattled former mayor passed by 139 votes and ANC’s Dada Morero emerged as the city’s new mayor.

Phalatse, who has since been contesting the council sitting, is unhappy about her removal and maintains that she is still the mayor of Johannesburg until the courts rule otherwise.

She wants the court to declare the sitting invalid and unlawful, and the matter will be heard at the high court in Johannesburg on October 18.

