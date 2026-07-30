Former DA and ActionSA leader Abel Tau resigns from MK Party with immediate effect

Former DA Tshwane regional chairperson, Abel Tau resigned from uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) on Thursday evening.

Tau, who had previously defected from the DA – where he was also an acting mayor of Tshwane – to join ActionSA in 2020, sent his letter of resignation from MKP to the party’s Secretary-General Sbonelo Nomvalo, Gauteng structures and Tshwane leadership, announcing that he was resigning with immediate effect.

Tau claims ‘clash of principles’

Tau, who previously dissolved his own political formation, The Transformation Alliance (TTA) to join the MKP, said his decision was informed by a growing belief that the party’s current agenda no longer aligns with the principles that motivated his political journey.

“I would like to tender my resignation as a member of uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) effective immediately. Let me take this opportunity to thank the party, its supporters, leaders and staff for the time I had the honour to contribute,” said Tau.

Resignation ‘not an attack on the party’

Despite his departure, Tau stressed that his resignation should not be interpreted as an attack on the party, saying he respected MKP’s right to pursue its chosen political path.

“I believe that MKP will continue to be a critical and powerful voice in the political landscape of our country. I unfortunately do not see myself adding any value to where the party is going at this juncture. Mine is not to bash or trash the party in how it is going about its agenda but to accept that it is not an agenda that aligns with what I believe had led me to closing down the party I had established (TTA) in an effort to add whatever little value to the call for a united left in pursuit of total emancipation of all our people,” said Tau.

He also said in his resignation letter that he wished MKP well in the upcoming local government elections.

“I leave with a heart filled with a lot for gratitude for the opportunity to serve my countrymen and women under the banner of MK party and I believe that the friendships made and the lessons learnt will make me a better leader and patriot,” he said.

He further said the party remained a viable platform through which many black South Africans believe their aspirations could be represented.

Tau, who is also a former MMC for Utility Services under the DA and was later appointed as the MMC for Human Settlements under ActionSA, confirmed to Sunday World on Thursday evening that he had resigned.

“Yes, it is true that I have resigned from the MKP. I actually do not have any beef at all with MKP. I just feel like I have nothing else to offer here,” he said.

When asked about his next move, Tau said that he was not sure for now.

“I am out of the province [Gauteng] for a few days and on my return on Tuesday I should be able to say what will likely be my next plan of action,” he said.

ActionSA fallout

In 2022, ActionSA put Tau, who was the party’s provincial secretary in Gauteng, on a forced leave after attempted rape allegations were levelled against him.

After the party’s investigations regarding claims of attempted rape, Tau’s membership was terminated as ActionSA expelled him.

He joined MKP in 2024, where he stated that his vision for joining the party led by Jacob Zuma was to assist the organisation to win forthcoming local government elections in Tshwane. However, he has now jumped ship before the initial date where voters will be going to the polls.