Gauteng Scopa to invoke rule forcing MECs to attend hearings

The Gauteng legislature’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) was forced to postpone its public hearings on Wednesday after three MECs failed to attend.

Summoned to appear at the hearings were health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile, and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela. They sent apologies and told Scopa that they are not available.

The public hearings were set to assess the financial performance of the three departments.

Gauteng Scopa chairperson Sochayile Khanyile said: “Scopa received apologies this morning from MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, MEC Lebogang Maile, as well as MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

“The committee is concerned that firstly, the invitation to the public hearings addressed to the MECs was sent over two weeks ago, however, the apologies were only sent to Scopa on the day of the meeting.

“Secondly, the responsibility to account to the legislature and its committees on the performance of the departments lies with the MECs, and therefore Scopa could not conduct the public hearings with the departments’ officials who were present in the absence of the MECs.”

Khanyile explained further: “As a result, Scopa has resolved to invoke the legislature rule to institute a process to subpoena the MECs for the hearings to be conducted later this month.

“This is an attempt by the committee to ensure that the MECs attend the next hearings. The committee has resolved to refer the expenses incurred for the postponed public hearings for reimbursement by the affected departments.”

Khanyile also said that Scopa is not pleased that the hearings could not take place as scheduled and pleaded with MECs to prioritise compliance with requirements of oversight work of the legislature and its committees.

