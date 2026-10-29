Cachalia touts Mkhwanazi to be new Hawks head

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is in line to become South Africa’s next Hawks boss, after acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia formally proposed his appointment to Cabinet.

Cachalia has submitted a Cabinet memorandum seeking approval to appoint Mkhwanazi as national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), which investigates organised crime, corruption and serious commercial offences.

The move brings Mkhwanazi closer to taking charge of one of the country’s most important crime-fighting institutions, although Cabinet must still approve his appointment.

The Police Ministry confirmed that Cachalia had initiated the appointment process under Section 17CA of the South African Police Service Act.

Under the legislation, the police minister appoints the Hawks national head with Cabinet’s concurrence and must subsequently report the appointment to Parliament.

READ MORE: Former Hawks boss Lebeya says ‘no issues or difficulties’ with Mkhwanazi

The ministry said the memorandum would reach Cabinet at its earliest available sitting, but it did not announce when ministers would consider the nomination.

Mkhwanazi’s proposed appointment follows his prominent role in exposing allegations of political interference, corruption and criminal infiltration within South Africa’s law enforcement agencies.

His explosive allegations in July 2025 triggered investigations and proceedings before the Madlanga commission, which continues to examine claims of interference in police investigations.

The commission has heard testimony concerning police officials, criminal networks and the handling of sensitive investigations, placing the independence of law enforcement institutions under scrutiny.

Vacancy dates back to May 2025

Cachalia has identified the fight against organised crime and corruption as a priority under his Police Reset Agenda, making the Hawks appointment particularly significant.

The ministry said the appointment would help strengthen leadership, strategic direction and operational effectiveness in the investigation of serious crimes.

“The DPCI plays a critical role in South Africa’s fight against organised crime, corruption, and other serious priority offences. This is a priority for the Police Reset Agenda,” the ministry said.

“The appointment of a National Head is important in ensuring strong leadership, strategic direction and operational effectiveness in addressing these crimes.”

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The Hawks have operated without a permanent national head since Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya completed his seven-year term and retired on May 31, 2025.

Lebeya took office on June 1, 2018, and completed his full contractual term after more than four decades in policing.

His retirement triggered a search for a successor, but the recruitment process launched in 2025 failed to produce a permanent appointment.

In July 2026, the government advertised the position again and invited fresh applications, including from candidates who had participated in the earlier process.

The recruitment exercise closed on July 17, leaving Cachalia to identify a candidate and seek the necessary Cabinet concurrence.

Previous Hawks bosses left amid controversy

The Hawks have experienced several leadership changes since their establishment in 2009, including two departures that followed bitter disputes and court challenges.

Lieutenant-General Anwa Dramat became the organisation’s first national head in 2009, but his leadership ended following a confrontation with former police minister Nathi Nhleko.

Nhleko suspended Dramat in December 2014 over allegations concerning the unlawful rendition of Zimbabwean nationals, which Dramat challenged through legal proceedings.

Dramat eventually reached a settlement with the police and formally left the service on March 31, 2015, ending his tenure.

His successor, Berning Ntlemeza, initially served as acting head before Nhleko appointed him permanently in 2015, despite earlier adverse judicial findings about his conduct.

READ MORE: Abrahams, Ntlemeza at centre of new twist in Bozwana murder case

In March 2017, the Pretoria High Court declared Ntlemeza’s appointment unlawful and invalid after civil society organisations challenged his suitability for office.

Former police minister Fikile Mbalula enforced the judgment in April 2017 and appointed Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata to lead the Hawks temporarily.

Matakata remained acting national head until Lebeya took office in June 2018, bringing an end to the extended leadership dispute.

Mkhwanazi’s nomination now places Cabinet at the heart of another consequential Hawks leadership decision, more than 17 months after Lebeya vacated the position.

Cabinet’s concurrence would allow Cachalia to complete the appointment and give the crime-fighting directorate its first permanent national head since May 2025.

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