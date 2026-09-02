Lebeya grilled over ‘KT’ Molefe operation, Malcolm X at Madlanga Commission

Retired Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya came under intense questioning at the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday, over his dealings with alleged underworld figure Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe, and an alleged informant known as Malcolm X.

Lebeya, who headed the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), was questioned over his deployment of Hawks officers to Molefe’s home on December 6, 2024, while another police operation was under way to arrest him. The Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) raided and arrested Molefe for his alleged involvement in the murder of Vereeniging engineer, Armand Swart.

READ: How cops ‘protected’Katiso Molefe: 3 envelopes, helicopter, food and clothing in jail

Swart was killed in a case of mistaken identity, when the real target was a corruption whistle-blower.

Lebeya vehemently denied that the Hawks were deployed to obstruct Molefe’s arrest. According to the former Hawks boss, he sent them to verify if they were not impersonating the police as he had received a complaint of police impersonation from Malcolm X.

‘I don’t know Mr Katiso Molefe’

Lebeya repeatedly denied knowing Molefe, saying he only knew him through the media but he knew Malcolm X who is friends with Molefe. He also denied knowing taxi boss Jothan ‘Mswazi’ Msibi, despite Msibi’s alleged links to Molefe and other figures associated with the alleged Big 5 Cartel.

The commission displayed a photograph featuring Msibi, Molefe, Jabu Mthethwa – known as ‘King Nyambose’, Ignatius Mothakati and Steve Motsumi.

Lebeya said he did not know any of the individuals pictured.

Asked why he did not know people whom provincial Hawks officials allegedly knew, Lebeya said the information was not shared with him.

‘Why didn’t you ask?’

A major focus of the questioning was a message Malcolm X sent to Lebeya saying King Nyambose had thanked him for his efforts in sending Hawks to Molefe’s home.

Lebeya said he did not know why Malcolm X had mentioned Nyambose and said he had never met him.

READ: ‘I am not his friend or enemy’: former Hawks boss Lebeya

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi said it was deeply problematic that Lebeya did not question X about the message, adding that Lebeya did not appear to have an inquiring and suspicious mind about Malcolm X’s motives.

Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said the message created the impression that Lebeya and Malcolm X were working together for Nyambose.

“At face value I have to agree that it is the impression it created, but it is not the truth,” he replied.

Madlanga pressed him on why he did not ask who Nyambose was.

Lebeya conceded that, in hindsight, he should have asked, but disputed knowing that X was a criminal.

Dispute over Molefe operation

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo questioned why Hawks officers remained outside Molefe’s home for another 40 to 50 minutes after establishing details about the police operation.

“The police you deployed were able to identify that the people who were at Mr Molefe’s house were legitimate police, why were they still outside the house 50 minutes later? That amounted to interference,” said Khumalo.

He also questioned why a squad of Hawks officers had been sent when police vehicles had already been identified.

Lebeya said he did not want criminals to flee if the people at the scene were imposters. “The information was that civilians are impersonating police. Based on the information I received they were wearing balaclavas, carrying big guns and did not identify themselves,” said Lebeya.

He maintained that Malcolm X was an informant who gave him the information.

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