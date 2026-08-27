‘I am not Malcolm X’s friend or enemy’: former Hawks boss Lebeya

Former Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya has sought to distance himself from controversial businessman Malcolm X, telling the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that the two are neither friends nor enemies despite their direct dealings.

Giving testimony on Thursday, Lebeya said he first met Malcolm X in April 2023, after the businessman requested a meeting at his office.

“It was my first time to meet him on his request. In the process, he also asked to take a photo which I agreed as most people like to take a picture with me,” Lebeya said.

He said there was nothing improper about agreeing to the photograph.

“As I was not an undercover police official, allowing members of the public to take pictures with me is not prohibited. There is nothing wrong with that,” he said.

But Lebeya told the commission that Malcolm X later allegedly used the photograph to suggest he had authority to investigate cases on behalf of the Hawks.

“While several people have been taking pictures with me, I only know of one who used the picture to claim that I gave him authority to investigate cases on behalf of the Hawks,” he said.

Lebeya said the Hawks eventually used a senior counsel to put a stop to the claim.

“He only stopped when we enlisted the services of a senior counsel who drafted a letter that our attorneys served on him to cease and desist,” he said.

READ: Malcolm X threatens to sue Godfrey Lebeya over police informer claim

The former Hawks boss emphasised that knowing a senior police official did not give Malcolm X protection from law enforcement. He said this was proven by Malcolm X’s arrest on October 23, 2023.

Malcolm X was arrested by the Hawks together with members of Crime Intelligence and the K9 unit. Lebeya was the national head of the Hawks at the time.

“In whatever capacity he may have known me, it does not prevent members from doing their work as we have all taken an oath of office in terms of Section 17E(10) of the South African Police Service Act 68 of 1995,” he said.

Lebeya also detailed a later call from Malcolm X in December 2024, while he was attending the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Annual Excellence Awards in Pretoria.

Malcolm X allegedly told him that people claiming to be Hawks members had said they were sent by Lebeya to raid the Sandton home of his friend, Katiso Molefe.

READ: How cops ‘protected’ Katiso Molefe: 3 envelopes, helicopter, food and clothing in jail

Lebeya said he contacted senior police officials, who told him they were unaware of the operation and he was alarmed because these people were identified as wearing civil clothes. He then passed on the address provided by Malcolm X so they could establish whether the alleged officers were genuine.

“All police officials are bound to comply with, and only with lawful instructions. So when my team went to the Sandton home, it was not an instruction to interrupt the legal operation but it was for them to verify if indeed those people were the Hawks, remember the information I received was that of impersonation,” he said.

Lebeya stated that he had never instructed the DPCI to interfere with legitimate police operations.

“I do not know Mr. Katiso Molefe. I was not contacted by Mr. Katiso Molefe. I was contacted by Malcolm X. But I must say, I am not Malcolm X’s friend but also not his enemy,” he said.

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