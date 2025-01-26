How the ANC’s house split over disbandment of provinces

In an emotionally charged ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting last weekend, the party’s Gauteng provincial secretary Thembinkosi “TK “Nciza and KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma fiercely opposed the disbandment of their provincial executive committees, daring the NEC to scrutinise itself with the same intensity.

Gauteng’s dismal 35% electoral support last year, in contrast to the national average of 40%, sparked intense criticism.

Nciza, who never shies away from confrontation, accused the NEC of hypocrisy, arguing they should face equal scrutiny.

