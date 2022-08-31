I am fit and capable to do my work as Cope president – Lekota

Mosiuoa Lekota, the leader of Congress of the People (Cope), has denied that he has been suspended from the party he founded over a decade ago.

During a media briefing in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg on Wednesday, Lekota refuted the allegations of corruption and theft levelled against him and asked who suspended him, adding that he is very much capable to steer the ship and lead the party.

“After I recovered from prostrate cancer, I drive myself everywhere across the country. This is proof enough that I am fit and capable to do my work as the president [of Cope],” said Lekota shortly after his briefing was marred by shouting and fighting between those who back him and a faction that wants him gone.

“I am ready to serve the party if they would like me to continue, and if they don’t, I will say thank you, and step down.”

He further poured cold water over the allegations that he is corrupt, telling the media that he will not and has never stolen from the party.

“Comrade Theo [Godden Cope’s treasurer] will put the books to the open for everyone to see if there has been any theft should there be a need,” he said, adding that he suspended Cope spokesperson Denis Bloem and deputy president Willie Madisha on Friday last week.

His backers told the media that the party members who attempted to disrupt the briefing will have to account for their actions, promising that they will be dealt with accordingly.

Earlier in the day, three people wearing the party’s regalia tried to disrupt the media briefing. The group demanded that it be put on hold until other party members, who they claimed had been locked out, were allowed into the venue.

They also said they do not recognise Lekota as the leader of Cope, saying he remains suspended and should subject himself to a disciplinary hearing.

Also read: https://sundayworld.co.za/politics/fists-fly-at-suspended-cope-leader-mosiuoa-lekotas-media-briefing/

