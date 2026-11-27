EFF leader Julius Malema has won the first round in his defamation lawsuit against Johannesburg councillor and former DA leader Helen Zille.
This after the Johannesburg High Court ruled that Zille must cease from making statements suggesting that Malema captured the City of Joburg during Herman Mashaba’s mayoralship under the DA regime.
Zille had made the statement in the political fallout after the November 4 polls in which a political beef between herself and ActionSA leader Mashaba has taken centre stage.
READ: Court to rule whether Zille’s allegations against Malema are slander or ‘political speech’
Court grants interim interdict
The interdict judgment stands until the full ventilation of the defamation case instituted by Malema against Zille.
“Pending the final determination of action proceedings for defamation to be instituted by the applicants (Malema and EFF) against the respondent (Zille), the respondent is interdicted and restrained from publishing, repeating, disseminating or causing to be published any statement alleging or implying that the first applicant captured or improperly exercised control over City Power,” reads the judgment.
Zille is further banned from publishing, repeating, disseminating or causing to be published any statement alleging or implying that Malema “dictated, manipulated or improperly influenced municipal fleet tenders or procurement decisions for his personal benefit or for the benefit of companies operating as his fronts”.
Restrictions extend to appointments allegations
Moreover, Zille is also not allowed to allege that Malema “instructed or improperly influenced Mr Herman Mashaba to appoint Mr Shadrack Sibiya as head of the City of Johannesburg’s anti-corruption unit” as well as barred from claiming the red berets brigade leader “exploited the EFF’s political support for Mr Mashaba to procure the improper municipal decisions or appointments”.
- Julius Malema won the first round in his defamation lawsuit against Helen Zille in the Johannesburg High Court.
- The court ruled that Zille must stop making statements suggesting Malema captured the City of Johannesburg during Herman Mashaba's mayoral tenure.
- An interim interdict prevents Zille from publishing claims that Malema improperly controlled City Power or influenced municipal tenders for personal benefit.
- Zille is also prohibited from alleging that Malema influenced appointments, including instructing Mashaba to appoint Shadrack Sibiya as head of the anti-corruption unit.
- The interdict remains effective until the full defamation case against Zille is finalized.