A political battle over allegations of behind-the-scenes interference at the City of Johannesburg landed in the High Court on Tuesday, with Julius Malema seeking to silence claims linking him to appointments and decisions made under former mayor Herman Mashaba.

The Johannesburg High Court reserved judgment after hearing arguments in Malema’s urgent application for an interim interdict against Zille.

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In the dispute are remarks Zille made linking Malema to alleged interference in municipal appointments and tenders between 2016 and 2019.

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Through his legal representatives, Malema said he wants the court to prevent Zille from repeating or publishing the disputed allegations pending the outcome of contemplated defamation proceedings.

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His legal representative, Adv Mfesane Ka-Siboto, argued that the allegations were damaging and that Malema should not be expected to tolerate their continued publication simply because similar claims had previously appeared in the media.

Zille’s counsel, Adv Antony Stein, countered that her remarks constituted legitimate political speech and that granting the interdict would undermine robust political debate.

How the dispute started

The dispute followed an ENCA interview in which Zille accused Malema of wielding influence over decisions during Mashaba’s mayoral administration.

She alleged that Malema influenced municipal appointments and procurement decisions, including the appointment of former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya to head the city’s anti-corruption unit.

Zille claimed that Mashaba had appointed Sibiya on Malema’s instruction, an allegation both Malema and Mashaba have disputed.

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Mashaba has since filed an affidavit challenging Zille’s version of events. He maintained that Sibiya’s name had been recommended by DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach.

Malema, through his lawyers, demanded that Zille retract the allegations, apologise publicly and undertake not to repeat them.

Zille refused, with her legal representatives responding, “The answer to all your client’s demands is no. See you in court.”

Malema subsequently approached the court for urgent relief.

‘He chooses these battles on legal advice’

Arguing for Malema, Ka-Siboto rejected the suggestion that his client was not entitled to approach the court because similar allegations had circulated publicly for years.

He said Malema was not obliged to litigate every allegation made against him and had chosen to act against Zille because of the renewed prominence her remarks had received.

“He chooses these battles on legal advice,” Ka-Siboto told the court.

He also challenged Zille’s reliance on media reports and allegations that EFF members had approached city officials about appointments, arguing that the evidence did not establish that Malema personally interfered in the process.

Ka-Siboto pointed to Mashaba’s affidavit, arguing that it referred to two unidentified EFF members who allegedly approached a city official about board positions, rather than Malema himself.

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He further argued that political influence exercised during coalition negotiations should not automatically be equated with unlawful conduct.

Addressing the argument that Malema could simply pursue damages through a defamation claim, Ka-Siboto said such relief would not prevent further harm while the case was pending.

“Damages two years down the line is not going to answer the question that’s imminent now,” he said.

He added that Zille had refused to give an undertaking not to repeat the allegations, making an urgent court application necessary.

DA warns against chilling political speech

Stein argued that the application sought to restrict Zille’s constitutional right to participate in political debate.

“In our submission, my Lord, this is an attempt to chill legitimate political speech of a legitimate political right in South Africa,” he said.

He argued that Malema had himself repeatedly made controversial remarks about political opponents, including Zille and Mashaba, and that the court needed to consider the context in which the statements were made.

Stein relied on previous judgements which emphasised that politicians should tolerate a greater degree of criticism than ordinary members of the public.

“The courts have been clear in this regard. Our highest courts have repeatedly held that politicians are required to be thick skinned, show a greater degree of tolerance, not be overly sensitive,” he said.

He also questioned why Malema had only approached the court now, arguing that the allegations had been in the public domain for at least eight years.

Stein said Zille had presented a substantial body of material, including investigative reports and documentary evidence, which could provide a foundation for her defence during a defamation trial.

He referred to evidence concerning Sibiya’s competency assessment and the circumstances surrounding his appointment, arguing that these were matters requiring examination at trial rather than through an urgent interdict application.

Stein maintained that Malema had to demonstrate that Zille’s possible defences could be rejected outright before the court could grant the interim interdict.

He warned that preventing Zille from repeating the allegations could have far-reaching consequences for political debate, particularly on issues of public interest.

Judgment is expected before Friday.

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