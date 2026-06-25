Keir Starmer talks with Andy Burnham as UK prepares for leadership transition

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks with Labour MP Andy Burnham on Tuesday, as the government moves to ensure an “orderly” transition following Starmer’s announcement that he will step down.

The meeting, the first between the two since Burnham’s victory in last week’s Makerfield by-election, lasted about an hour and was first reported by The Times. It came as the government authorized access talks with civil servants for potential Labour leadership contenders, allowing them to prepare for government responsibilities.

Burnham, the current frontrunner, is expected to be the only candidate to secure the required 81 parliamentary nominations. If unchallenged, he could be officially confirmed and installed at 10 Downing Street as early as July 17.

According to media reports, discussions around potential cabinet appointments are already emerging, although Burnham’s spokesperson said no decisions have been made.

Access talks to begin ‘soon’

The Financial Times reports that if Burnham becomes prime minister, he is expected to offer Rachel Reeves, the current chancellor, a junior or mid-level cabinet position. Burnham is also expected to appoint former Labour cabinet minister James Purnell as his Downing Street chief of staff, according to the BBC, citing two close allies of the Makerfield MP.

The Cabinet Office confirmed that access talks will begin “as soon as possible” and before nominations close on July 16. The discussions are expected to cover government formation, key policy priorities and security briefings.

Starmer’s spokesperson said the prime minister told the cabinet he hopes his successor succeeds, adding that he would work to resolve difficult issues in the coming weeks to facilitate a smooth handover. Major policy and spending decisions will be paused until a new prime minister takes office.

Burnham, who returned to parliament on Monday after winning the by-election, has yet to outline a detailed governing team or full policy agenda. However, he is expected to deliver a series of speeches in the coming weeks, including on devolution and the economy.

He has signaled continuity on fiscal policies and Labour’s tax commitments, while also advocating for more public control over utilities like water, expanded social housing and industrial revitalisation.

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