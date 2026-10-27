ELECTIONS: When will elections results become official?

South Africans will begin following emerging results from the 2026 Local Government Elections on voting day, Wednesday, 4 November, but the official outcome will only be confirmed once the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has completed the required processes and formally declared the results.

The distinction between preliminary figures and formally declared results is important as voters, political parties and communities await the outcome of elections that will determine representation in municipalities across the country.

The IEC’s election results dashboard provides a platform for the public to follow results as they are processed.

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According to the commission’s official results website, live results are updated every five to 10 minutes after voting stations close, as results become available.

After voting ends, electoral officials count the ballots, reconcile the totals and complete results slips. These results are then transmitted for capturing into the IEC’s results system.

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The commission has also undertaken preparations to ensure the reliability of the system. In an update published on October 14 2026, the IEC confirmed that political parties had been given access to test the integrity, functionality, security and reliability of the Election Results System.

The commission has established national and provincial Results Operation Centres to support the administration and processing of election results.

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Emerging results will provide an early indication of voting patterns, but they should not be confused with the final, officially declared outcome.

The IEC is responsible for determining and declaring the official election results.

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Once the relevant vote counts for a municipality or ward have been received and the required checks have been completed, the commission determines the result, records it on the prescribed form and declares it publicly.

The formal declaration is the point at which the outcome is confirmed as official.

Figures displayed on results dashboards while counting and processing continue to remain emerging results until the commission completes the declaration process.

The IEC’s official results website, available at results.elections.org.za, provides access to election results dashboards and downloadable reports, including municipal election results, party support and seat calculations.

The commission’s election process provides for the overall results to be announced within seven days of voting.

Based on the scheduled election date of November 4 2026, this points to an expected announcement period ending around November 11.

This is an expected timeframe, not a guarantee that all results will be declared on that specific date. If there is a valid reason for a delay, the commission may approach the Electoral Court for an extension.

The final announcement date will depend on the completion of the required counting, verification and declaration processes.

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