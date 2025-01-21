Mbalula lays down the law as NEC semantics war rages on

ANC administration boss Fikile “Vutha” Mbalula has laid down the law as the semantics battle over the national executive committee (NEC) rages on.

As things stand, both sides that battled it out at last weekend’s NEC gathering at the Birchwood Hotel in Bokburg, east of Gauteng, are claiming victory.

This as it was announced after the two-day intense gathering that the NEC had decided to “reconfigure” the ANC KZN and Gauteng provincial executive committees (PECs).

Reconfigure vs dissolution confusion

The decision went on to say that such a reconfiguration must be within the confines of party’s constitution, which does not have the words “reconfigure” but has “dissolution”.

This was a result of what appears to have been a deliberate choice of words by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa not to antagonise either of the factions.

Ramaphosa’s “reconfiguration” wording has given birth to confusion. And it’s not only by those who attended the meeting, but worse on the general ANC ranks and file membership.

This journalist has spoken to more than eight NEC members who attended the weekend meeting. And all have different understanding of what “reconfiguration” means.

Some believe that it means the outright dissolution of the two PECs. While others believe it means adding experienced and senior ANC cadres to assist these two provinces to rebuild following the almost annihilation in the May 29, 2024 national and provincial elections.

To avoid the confusion that is raging from worsening, Mbalula as the ANC chief communicator, has laid down the law for other ANC members to remain mum on the subject matter.

Members barred from speaking on issue

“This serves to notify you that the secretary-general of the ANC is the only person mandated to speak on the NEC decisions with regards to the provinces of KZN and Gauteng until next week when the matter will be finalised by both the national officials and the NWC, as per the ANC decision,” wrote Mbalula to all ANC leaders from the party’s basic unit— the branch up to NEC members.

“We therefore kindly request that all spokespersons, leaders, and members of the ANC and its structures not to make any pronouncements on the aforementioned matter.”

The ANC’s top seven leadership is set to make the tough decision of giving meaning to the term “reconfiguration” in the context of the two troubled PECs.

Two opposing groups on issue of PECs

Sunday World understands that Ramaphosa, Mbalula and his deputy Maropene Ramokgopa are aligned and pro-dissolution of the two PECs.

This is while ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and 1st deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane are fiercely against dissolution.

It is believed that the one who holds the party’s purse, Gwen Ramokgopa, is sitting on the fence and playing it safe.

After the party’s top seven leadership has decided to end the semantics impasse on the matter, the NWC will ratify. And NEC members will next week be deployed in all regions of the two provinces. There, branches will gather to be informed of the decision and why it was taken.

