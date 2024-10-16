Mogale City mayor Thupane resigns amid motion of no confidence

Mogale City Executive Mayor Danny Thupane has resigned from office on Wednesday, effective immediately.

His resignation follows a motion of no confidence tabled by the Pan Africanist Congress of South Africa (PAC).

Thupane stated that his decision came after thorough discussions with the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the African National Congress (ANC), which are coalition partners in the local government of Mogale City.

Replaced DA’s Tyrone Gray last year

He was elected mayor in April 2023, receiving 43 votes and replacing the DA’s Tyrone Gray, who was also forced out of office.

“I wish to thank the ANC, the EFF and the people of Mogale City [for allowing me] to serve them for the past 19 months.

“And I wish I could have done more but the system had its limitations. I will continue to serve the people of Mogale City diligently as part of the council,” said Thupane.

He expressed appreciation to the members of the mayoral committee and municipal staff. For their support, professionalism, and service during his tenure as executive mayor.

Thanked supporters in council

Thupane noted that the ANC and EFF had been supportive and cooperative throughout his time in office.

“I wish the incoming executive mayor and the new mayoral committee the best. This in their quest to heighten levels of service delivery and betterment of the lives of the less fortunate,” said Thupane.

The DA has also tabled two motions of no confidence against the ANC’s Speaker of the Council Lucky Sele. And chief whip Tsholofelo Ramaisa from the EFF, which are scheduled to be heard on Wednesday.

