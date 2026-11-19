Mogale City’s first council sitting on Thursday opened with a call for order and ended with an extraordinary show of agreement between political rivals: they were not ready to elect office bearers from the speaker to the mayor.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), African National Congress (ANC) and Freedom Front Plus separately asked municipal manager Makhosana Msezana to postpone the leadership elections, leaving the hung municipality without a new political leadership team until at least Wednesday, November 25.

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During the November 4 municipal elections, the outgoing executive mayor was among those who missed out on a seat due to the ANC’s low proportional representation votes, again forcing coalition negotiations like in 2021.

At Krugersdorp’s Centenary Hall, the 10am inaugural meeting had barely begun when the battle for control of the 77-seat council gave way to the unfinished business of coalition negotiations.

“Can we start the meeting, colleagues, at the top here?” Msezana asked as he tried to get proceedings under way.

He welcomed councillors, community members, invited guests and journalists before directing the secretariat through the formalities.

When he asked whether the meeting notice was in order, he could not resist a dig at the apparent lack of enthusiasm.

“It looks like there was so much excitement,” he remarked, but when it came to the “substantive matters of council”, “there is a little bit of energy that has been sucked away”.

The secretariat then confirmed that 74 of the municipality’s 77 councillors were present, comfortably satisfying the quorum requirement.

But an apparently awkward exchange followed as Msezana sought to move proceedings along.

“I think it looks like we can’t agree on our quorum, so we’re going to proceed differently,” he remarked.

Despite the comment, there was no recorded objection to the attendance figures or formal challenge to the quorum. The municipal manager moved directly to the politically sensitive question of postponing leadership elections.

Rivals find common ground

Msezana revealed that three parties had written to him asking to delay the election of office bearers.

The DA had cited continuing negotiations and consultations over a possible coalition. The FF Plus followed with a similar request. Then came a letter from the ANC.

Rather than act on correspondence alone, Msezana put the parties on record, asking whether their positions had changed.

DA councillor Tyrone Gray answered first.

“As the Democratic Alliance, we would still humbly request the postponement,” Gray said.

FF Plus councillor Tjaart Steenkamp confirmed that the party stood by its request.

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ANC councillor Nyakallo Segapela followed suit, saying the party still stood by its letter and was awaiting the outcome of continuing negotiations.

Three competing political formations had thus delivered the same message from the council floor: the votes could wait.

Together, the three parties hold 57 seats, comfortably above the 39 required for a majority.

Their matching requests, however, did not amount to a coalition agreement. They showed a shared appetite for more bargaining time instead of an immediate contest over the speaker’s chair.

No district elections either

Msezana then addressed another question raised in the submissions: whether councillors could elect representatives to the district council while postponing Mogale City’s own office-bearer elections.

He said his legal duty at the first sitting concerned the speaker’s election, not the election of district representatives.

“There is no legal responsibility for the municipal manager to be responsible for the election of the representative to the district municipality,” he said.

He also rejected separating the two processes.

“You can’t be ready … to elect the representatives to the district and not be ready to be able to elect the office bearers,” he told councillors.

READ MORE: ANC rejects blanket DA coalition deal, adopts ‘tactical flexibility’ for hung municipalities

The arithmetic explains the caution. The DA won 27 seats, the ANC 23, the FF Plus seven and ActionSA seven. No party approaches the 39 seats needed for a majority.

Msezana fixed the next meeting for Wednesday, November 25, 2026, when councillors are expected to elect office bearers and district representatives.

He defended the six-day delay as necessary to allow the formation of a stable coalition capable of delivering services and governing ethically.

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