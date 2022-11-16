Pinky Kekana guilty of breaching parliament’s ethical conduct

Parliament has found Deputy Minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana guilty of breaching parts of its code of ethical conduct.

The guilty finding is related to the R170 000 that Kekana received from controversial businessman Edwin Sodi. Sodi paid Kekana R140 000 in 2015 and R30 000 in 2017.

In September 2020, Sunday World reported that Zondo Commission investigators had flagged Kekana as among senior ANC leaders who benefitted from the politically connected Sodi, who is at the centre of allegations of corruption related to the R255-million Free State asbestos audit contract.

The commission’s report highlighted that Kekana received the money “without clear evidence that she had provided any goods and/or services to justify the payment”.

Kekana has been a subject of an “extensive” investigation by parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests.

In recommending the penalty for the breach, the committee considered that Kekana stated that she was not the deputy minister in the presidency at the time when she received the money.

“In addition, her failure to disclose receipt of the money was not intended to mislead parliament. She had a friendship with Mr Sodi’s wife, who asked Mr Sodi for money for Ms Kekana. At the time when Mr Sodi gave her the money, it was not intended for any kickback or bribe,” the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

The committee resolved to recommend to the National Assembly that it impose a penalty that may include that a member be reprimanded.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author