Ramaphosa promises corruption-free COVID-19 spend

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that government institutions will be held responsible for the expenditure of the R500-billion Coronavirus economic relief package.

Ramaphosa’s undertaking is contained in correspondence from his office, acknowledging a joint letter by nine civil society organisations that wrote to him last week to express concern over the lack of transparency in government’s spending of the COVID-19 funds.

The organisations, which include the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Corruption Watch and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, among others, warned against possible corruption in National Treasury’s emergency procurement processes, saying they lacked transparency.

Ramaphosa’s office said there were “mechanisms” and “structures” in place to ensure monitoring and oversight of the expenditure of the package.

“The contribution to corruption-free disbursements of the COVID-19 economic relief package is received with appreciation.

The president has publicly stated that government must be held to account for all public funding and service delivery,” the correspondence states.

The organisations said a report of how money collected through the Solidarity Fund was being used should be made publicly available. Information on the procurement of personal protection equipment should also be made available.

“Local and international experience shows that emergencies increase the risk of corruption and broader supply chain failure. The lack of transparency in government’s current emergency procurement processes enhances these risks.”

The office of the president said it would share the letter with the Treasury and relevant departments.

George Matlala