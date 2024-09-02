Ramaphosa wants China to pump money into SA manufacturing

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the Chinese government to assist in bringing more sustainable manufacturing and job-creating investments into South Africa.

The appeal was made during his opening remarks at the official talks with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China in Beijing on Monday.

China will host the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit from Wednesday to Friday.

The visit marks Ramaphosa’s second state visit to China, as he led the government of national unity (GNU) delegation.

He said the newly formed government continues to prioritise the achievement of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 in pursuit of a better Africa and world as central to its foreign policy.

The African Union’s Agenda 2063 is a strategic framework designed to guide the continent’s development over a 50-year period, from 2013 to 2063.

It strives for inclusive and sustainable development, among other things.

Ramaphosa said that both China and South Africa share common objectives and affirmed their commitment to the One China Policy, a principle that asserts that there is only one sovereign state under the name China.

Trade imbalance

Ramaphosa acknowledged the increase in bilateral trade but pointed out that it remains skewed to China’s advantage.

He said South Africa was looking forward to addressing the trade imbalance and discussing the structures of its trade relations.

He claimed that the inward procurement mission of Chinese companies last year encouraged his request for more sustainable manufacturing and job-creating investments.

Building on a solid foundation of solidarity, South Africa remains committed to advancing its interests, those of the African continent, and the Global South.

“I am confident that we will have the opportunity to openly exchange views on many issues regarding our political, economic, and technical cooperation as outlined in the 10-year strategic programme of cooperation,” he said.

“I am also confident that we will find common ground on key regional issues and other global challenges. I am confident that these shared sentiments will be expressed in the joint declaration.”

He said the GNU looked forward to continued cooperation with China in multilateral affairs.

Ramaphosa emphasised that the world faces numerous challenges, including geopolitical, socio-economic, technological, and environmental issues.

“South Africa will use the opportunity of hosting the G20 Summit next year to focus global attention on the developmental challenges confronting Africa and the countries of the Global South.

“As we enter a new phase of our partnership, we should continue to consult closely in pursuit of a just, equitable, and prosperous world.

“I look forward to engaging with you on many issues.”

