Ramathuba plans to place DA-led Thabazimbi under administration

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has announced that the provincial executive council (PEC) has decided to place the Thabazimbi local municipality under administration.

Addressing the media in Polokwane on Wednesday, Ramathuba said the PEC has taken a step to invoke the provisions of Section 139 (1)(c) of the constitution in response to the challenges faced by the municipality.

For the umpteenth time, the municipality has been on the precipice. The decision by the PEC confirms that the problems gripping the council are far from over.

Ramathuba said the PEC has given the council of Thabazimbi seven days from August 15 to respond to why it should not go ahead to implement the provisions of Section 139.

“The decision follows a comprehensive report presented to the executive council, highlighting persistent governance and management issues within the Thabazimbi municipality since 2022,” she said.

“The report detailed significant dysfunction within the council, compounded by high vacancies in key management positions.

“These challenges have severely impacted service provision to the residents of Thabazimbi.”

She said that despite previous interventions by the department of cooperative governance, human settlements, and traditional affairs (COGHSTA) and the provincial treasury, the situation has not improved.

The municipality is currently operating with two parallel structures, which both claim to be the legitimate council.

R270m debt to Eskom

Additionally, the municipality faces substantial financial liabilities, including a debt of over R270-million to Eskom and ongoing legal proceedings initiated by the Magalies Water Board to recover outstanding payments of over R190-million.

Ramathuba said: “The municipality has not been able to adopt its budget for the 2024–25 financial year on time and in line with the prescribed laws and regulations.

“The intervention is guided by several legislative mandates, including the Municipal Systems Act and the Municipal Finance Management Act, which obligate the provincial government to monitor, support, and strengthen municipal capacity.

“The assessment conducted by COGHSTA and provincial treasury revealed a total collapse of services, governance, and non-compliance with various legislative prescripts, necessitating this intervention.”

The decision to place the municipality under administration has riled the DA, which said it was the ANC’s plan to reclaim its power using unscrupulous tactics.

Mayor Tokkie Swanepoel said she was asked to respond to a media statement by Ramathuba, stating that she is planning to place the municipality under administration.

Swanepoel said she learnt through the media that the PEC has decided to start the process to place the municipality under administration.

ANC councillors caused instability

“Neither the acting municipal manager nor the speaker of council received any formal correspondence from the premier or MEC of COGHSTA in this regard,” said Swanepoel.

“This is unprocedural and shows the clear political intent behind the provincial government’s actions.

“The ANC councillors in Thabazimbi, through their actions, have caused the instability the premier’s media statement speaks of.

“ANC councillors continually fail to attend executive committee and council meetings where crucial decisions need to be taken, directly causing the conditions the premier is using to justify placing the municipality under administration.”

She continued: “We want to remind the premier of the instructive court victory in the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2020, which set aside the Gauteng provincial government’s decision to put the City of Tshwane under administration as a result of instability caused by the ANC.

“In this case, the court ordered ANC councillors to cease their disruptive behaviour and attend council meetings.

“We will not have to hasten to approach the courts to prevent the same in Thabazimbi.”

