SIU must probe Nzimande without fear or favour – Zungula

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula says his organisation is ready to call for the resignation of Blade Nzimande, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

According to Zungula, the outcome of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation would determine the call.

The unit is looking into the long-serving minister’s alleged involvement in illegal activity within the department.

The issues under investigation are related to improper handling and misappropriation of funds at the National Student Fund Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Zungula praised the public protector’s office for forwarding the case to the SIU.

This follows AfriForum’s confirmation that it received a letter from the public protector’s office notifying it that the case has been transferred to the SIU.

This was in response to the organisation’s complaint made following the publication of a report by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse that exposed corruption at NSFAS.

Zungula said Nzimande could not hold a position of responsibility, whether in government or any other institution.

SIU must act with urgency

“We now urge the SIU to conduct a thorough but expedited investigation,” he said.

“It is important that the SIU act with utmost urgency, leaving no stone unturned, and operate without fear or favour.

“The future of our nation’s students depends on the integrity of institutions like NSFAS, and it is essential that those responsible for any wrongdoing are brought to book swiftly.”

Zungula hopes that Nzimande and Ernest Khosa, the chairperson of the NSFAS, will be held accountable for allegations of corruption.

He stated that the ATM thought that for the benefit of its people, especially the youth, South Africa ought to employ all of its resources to drive out corruption.

According to Zungula, the ATM will closely monitor the investigation and always be prepared to demand accountability.

“The decision affirms our commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring that those entrusted with public funds are held accountable.

“The ATM has long called for transparency and integrity within NSFAS, and this referral represents an important step towards uncovering the truth and securing justice for the students and families affected by the mismanagement of funds,” he said.

