Sri Lanka president, prime minister forced to resign by angry protestors

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resigned on Monday after angry protestors invaded their homes at the weekend.

Thousands of Sri Lankans headed to the private homes of the two heads of state to enjoy and experience their luxurious lives and to force them to step down from their positions.

According to media reports, protests have been escalating in Sri Lanka since March when public anger gushed over the rising food costs, fuel shortages, and blackouts.

In circulating videos, protestors can be seen overpowering the security at the president’s and prime minister’s houses, swimming, and exercising. Wickremesinghe’s house was burnt on Saturday, however, he was not on the premises at the time.

It was also reported that the president was not at home when the protestors invaded the property.

Rajapaksa will officially step down on July 13 following an emergency meeting called by National Assembly Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

It is unclear when Wickremesinghe would officially vacate his position, however, he posted on Twitter that he resigned “to ensure the continuation of the government including the safety of all citizens”.

According to media reports, the Sri Lankan government is currently dissolved as many other ministers also stepped down at the weekend.

Abeywardena, who said the president had been moved to a nearby country, told the media on Monday that the National Assembly would reconvene on July 15 while a new president will be elected on July 20.

To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) July 9, 2022

It's around 5:30am in New York. I wish more people were up right now to see this because this is so crazy. It's the middle of the afternoon in Sri Lanka and the people have stormed the presidential palace.pic.twitter.com/1As4T8BL9K — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 9, 2022

Tens of thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka stormed the residence of President Rajapaksa and later set the PM’s house on fire — in pictures https://t.co/hXdoyFLv7D pic.twitter.com/ZL4yUejTrl — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 10, 2022

Protesters enjoying Sri Lanka’s absconding President’s swimming pool! No dictator should remain in illusion that the power is for ever, and when the end comes, it is always violent and nasty. pic.twitter.com/T3ePbkA0gM — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 9, 2022

Sri Lanka citizens chilling in their president’s residence. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lwWDpyXdSG — Dr. George 💊 (@GeorgeAnagli) July 9, 2022

They are finally figuring out who the real target of their anger should be. Protesters broke through the front gate of Sri Lanka's Central Bank. pic.twitter.com/WTJsnIaq1E — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 9, 2022

Sri Lanka protestors watching the Sri Lanka protest inside the Presidential Palace might be the most badass thing you will see today. pic.twitter.com/VcgEZWZI2A — bu/ac (@buperac) July 10, 2022

These Sri Lanka protestors really had some Fun 😂😂😂😂😂🔥pic.twitter.com/TcieIKNbat — Heisenberg (@DrJuma_M) July 10, 2022

Who will be the next President of Sri Lanka ? pic.twitter.com/vbMPMEmMDp — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) July 11, 2022

