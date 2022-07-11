E-edition
News

Sri Lanka president, prime minister forced to resign by angry protestors

By Nompilo Zulu

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resigned on Monday after angry protestors invaded their homes at the weekend.

Thousands of Sri Lankans headed to the private homes of the two heads of state to enjoy and experience their luxurious lives and to force them to step down from their positions.

According to media reports, protests have been escalating in Sri Lanka since March when public anger gushed over the rising food costs, fuel shortages, and blackouts.

In circulating videos, protestors can be seen overpowering the security at the president’s and prime minister’s houses, swimming, and exercising. Wickremesinghe’s house was burnt on Saturday, however, he was not on the premises at the time.

It was also reported that the president was not at home when the protestors invaded the property.

Rajapaksa will officially step down on July 13 following an emergency meeting called by National Assembly Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

It is unclear when Wickremesinghe would officially vacate his position, however, he posted on Twitter that he resigned “to ensure the continuation of the government including the safety of all citizens”.

According to media reports, the Sri Lankan government is currently dissolved as many other ministers also stepped down at the weekend.

Abeywardena, who said the president had been moved to a nearby country, told the media on Monday that the National Assembly would reconvene on July 15 while a new president will be elected on July 20.

 

