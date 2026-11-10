Zuma’s daughter quits ANC Joburg REC, after being ‘abused over my DNA’

Thuthukile Zuma has resigned from the African National Congress (ANC)’s Joburg regional executive committee (REC), saying she was being abused because of who her parents are.

She is the daughter of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader Jacob Zuma and ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

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The resignation letter, which Sunday World has seen, was sent to ANC Joburg regional secretary Sasabona Manganye on Tuesday.

In the strongly-worded letter, Zuma said her family ties made her a target of abuse and political victimisation within the ANC.

“Given the manner in which the ANC has treated former President Jacob Zuma and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, I cannot help but question whether the treatment I now endure is, in part, a consequence of my DNA,” she wrote.

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According to Zuma, the situation has been compounded by persistent taunts portraying her as an agent of the two political figures, an allegation she believes disregards her own political identity, activism and contribution to the liberation movement.

“That concern is reinforced by the persistent taunts that portray me as nothing more than an agent of these two esteemed leaders, disregarding my own consistent record of service to the movement and activism in South African society,” she said.

Zuma insisted that her political conduct and contribution should be the basis on which she is judged.

“I have always maintained that I be judged on my own conduct and contribution, not my family ties.”

Disciplinary action behind resignation

Zuma’s resignation follows disciplinary action initiated against her over public utterances concerning ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and the handling of the party’s candidate list submission process ahead of the local government elections that were held on November 4, 2026.

She rejected the allegations of misconduct, arguing that the organisation had failed to identify a constitutional provision that establishes how her conduct or performance as an REC member constituted misconduct.

READ: Why Jacob Zuma had to politically disown wayward daughter

She maintained that her public criticism was prompted by what she regarded as misconduct by Mbalula in handling the candidate list process.

Rather than addressing the substantive concerns she raised, Zuma argued that the organisation had chosen to pursue disciplinary action against her.

“I cannot escape the conclusion that the present disciplinary proceedings constitute an attempt to purge me from the structure on account of my unwillingness to remain silent in the face of what I believe to be organisational wrongdoing and dysfunctionality both at a regional and national level,” she added.

Accusation of silencing dissent

Beyond the disciplinary charges, Zuma raised concerns about the functioning of the Greater Johannesburg REC, accusing the structure of failing to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

She alleged that the REC had repeatedly failed to convene meetings, denying members platforms to raise concerns, deliberate on organisational matters and participate meaningfully in the work of the structure.

She also accused the regional leadership of fostering a culture of censorship and intolerance, pointing to the alleged muting of members during Zoom meetings and the removal of members from the REC’s WhatsApp group for expressing views that differ from those of the regional secretary.

Zuma said she had been removed from the group on numerous occasions and that these concerns were previously raised through meetings and formal correspondence without meaningful intervention.

DA coalition a source of tension

Zuma also revisited the ANC’s response to its electoral decline in the 2024 national elections and the subsequent formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU), which included the Democratic Alliance (DA).

She said ANC structures were not afforded adequate opportunities to reflect on the election outcome or debate the political implications of entering into a coalition arrangement with the DA.

It was against this background that she participated in a picket outside an ANC NEC meeting to express opposition to the coalition arrangement.

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According to Zuma, her expression of political dissent was met with threats of disciplinary action.

She maintained that the suppression of such discussions runs contrary to the ANC’s traditions of democratic centralism, collective leadership and robust political engagement.

“An organisation with a rich history of functional democratically elected structures and a tradition of robust engagement, democratic centralism and collective leadership cannot sustain itself through the silencing of its members,” she said.

Resigns but remains ANC member

Zuma said the prevailing environment had made it increasingly difficult for her to participate meaningfully in the work of the regional structure.

Her resignation, she said, was a consequence of her inability to continue serving in a structure where she believes principled disagreement is treated as misconduct.

Despite her criticism of the regional and national leadership, Zuma made it clear that she was not abandoning the ANC.

“For the record, I remain a member of the African National Congress, committed to its founding values and the struggle for the National Democratic Society,” she stated.

She also insisted that departure from the REC should not be interpreted as an admission of wrongdoing.

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