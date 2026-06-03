Why Jacob Zuma had to politically disown wayward daughter

It has become politically untenable for MKP President Jacob Zuma while his wayward daughter runs amok and costs the Nkandla crooner votes.

And Zuma this week, following a two-day meeting of the MKP national officials where he is boss, put his foot down, setting the record straight that Duduzile “Grenade” Zuma-Sambudla has no authority in MKP.

A self-proclaimed “grenade” that goes off at any minute, which has cemented perceptions of MKP being a family business, Zuma-Sambudla has been at it again since the removal of former national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

Her periodic meltdowns started peaking during the time Floyd Shivambu was secretary-general of the Gwaza Mkhonto brigade.

At the time, she caused political sphithiphithi (mayhem) at random unholy hours of the night, slamming Shivambu in a shocking series of posts on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

It was obvious at the time that she carried no brief for Shivambu, who eventually left the party acrimoniously to form his Africa Mayibuye party.

Shivambu spoke out when he left, branding Zuma-Sambudla an “otherwise clueless and directionless daughter” of Zuma.

Mercenaries scandal

Last year, Zuma-Sambudla was embroiled in the controversial enlisting of South African boys to the front lines of the Russia and Ukraine conflict for a fee.

At the time, even her own sisters turned against her, with one opening a criminal complaint with the police.

Subsequently, Zuma pulled the trigger, removing Zuma-Sambudla as a member of parliament for the MKP, a move that initially seemed to have worked with the daughter lying low for months like a naughty kindergartner who got caught stealing candy.

Tantrums over Ndlhela’s fall

However, because a “grenade” doesn’t notify when it’s about to go off, she got triggered again with the removal of Ndlhela as national spokesperson.

The duo are understood to have close ties politically within the internal machinations within MKP.

Again, she has been on the offensive on the platform she likes the most – X – dropping hints and innuendos that Ndhlela might have been a victim of newcomers who have hijacked her father’s party.

A sucker for catchphrases and chaos, Zuma-Sambudla has coined a “where were you?!” trend in her latest social missiles that are proving divisive within MKP.

“The trio—Nhlamulo Ndhlela, first MKP spokesperson; Muzi Ntshingila, first MKP head of elections; and Grenade (herself), being the first to REJECT the election results of 2024 and calling for calm from our voters!!!” she captioned an X video upload of the trio from the 2024 NPE national results operation center at Gallagher Estate, Midrand.

‘Where were you?’

She had several other posts ending with “Where were you?!”, something which appears to have irked her father if the party statement on Tuesday night is anything to go by.

“The uMkhonto weSizwe Party further wishes to place on record that Ms Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla holds no official position or responsibility within the party. Her role is limited to that of an ordinary party member, and she does not exercise any authority on behalf of the party,” reads the Tuesday night statement.

With the November local government elections only five months away, Zuma seemingly is not willing to risk being a victim of “family stokvel” perceptions that remain a dark cloud hanging over MKP, with his chopping and changing of leaders at a whim already a source of distrust in the party by the electorate.

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