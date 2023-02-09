Mzansi Magic grateful for 18 seasons of ‘Idols SA’

Although Idols SA has reached its sell by date, Mzansi Magic and M-Net said they were looking forward to the Season 19 finale.

The channes confirmed on Thursday that the popular music competition show Idols South Africa has indeed been canned after 21 years.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said: “The international format talent search competition has been a stage of opportunities where many careers were launched and we would like to thank the crew, on-air talent, and sponsors for their contribution to its success over the years. We look forward to an epic final season and will continue to secure and produce the best content which Mzansi Magic viewers have come to enjoy.”

