How Generations-The Legacy boss defeated cancer

South Africa’s television producer, Mfundi Vundla is one of the celebrities who have opened up about winning the battle against cancer.

In an article by City Press Vundla, the producer of Generations-The legacy spoke about how he knocked on death’s door more than two times.

“Believe me, it was not a pretty sight. I’m 76 years old and people in my age group or older are felled by heart attacks, strokes, diabetes and buckets of other chronic ailments,” he said.

The multi-award-winning producer said he was diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus in February last year. He said he put his foot down and demanded he be referred to a gastroenterologist when he felt pain when he was swallowing.

He said the doctor pushed a small camera down his oesophagus and into the stomach and discovered that he was suffering from the dreaded disease.

“I begin chemotherapy treatment. The cancer ward is huge. It’s a full house. On two sides of the ward are comfortable chairs to lie or sit on. For just over two hours, chemicals enter my body through the vein. I’m a rookie. There are individuals in the cancer ward who’ve been at the receiving end of chemotherapy for a while.”

City Press indicates that, after going through chemotherapy, Vunda entered the Parktown clinic. A biopsy was conducted again to determine whether the cancer has indeed been eliminated.

“I also undergo a CT scan – a deep dive X-ray examining internal organs – of the chest, lungs, pancreas, kidneys, colon and stomach. To my delight, I get the all-clear.”

Vundla said he is back and looking forwards to producing two feature films later this year and a TV series next year.

Scandal actor, Jerry Mofokeng opened up about undergoing treatment for prostate cancer in 2021 after he was diagnosed with it in 2019.

The likes of Hugh Masekela, Xolani Gwala, and Ray Phiri are some of the celebrities who lost the battle to cancer

