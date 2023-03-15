Katlego Danke’s lawyers demand apology for defamatory tweet

Award-winning actress Katlego Danke is demanding an apology, through her lawyers, from a news blog MDNnewss, who stated that she was having an affair and carrying the second child from the billionaire, Patrice Motsepe.

In the legal letter that Sunday World has seen, it stated that the tweet was individually and/or cumulatively, demonstrably false and constitutes actionable defamation of their client.

“For the record, Ms Danke categorically denies that she (a) is or has ever been in a romantic relationship with Dr Patrice Motsepe; (b) has any children with Dr Motsepe; and (c) is pregnant at the moment. The damage done to our client’s reputation as a result of your false and defamatory allegations is severe. Our client is in the process of calculating the damages suffered as a result of your conduct,” reads the letter.

The thespians’ lawyers have instructed the news blog to delete the tweet and issue an apology to Danke on all of their social media pages.

The news blog was also instructed to refrain from making any further defamatory statements against her and were given until Friday midday issue the apology.

Should they fail to do this Danke and her lawyers will take the next necessary steps to protect her rights, including but not limited to approaching the High Court for appropriate relief.

Last week Motsepe issued a statement via his lawyers denying having any romantic relationship or fathering Danke’s child.

