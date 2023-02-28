Lamiez Holworthy brings hope to her adopted orphans

A proud DJ Lamiez Holworthy, who has always aspired to own her own orphanage, revealed on Tuesday how her plan is coming to fruition.

In 2019, she adopted 30 orphans and looked after them without any sponsor.

In an Instagram video, Lamiez singled out her mother, siblings and husband Khuli Chana as the people who helped her realise her dream.

In 2022, she earmarked and gained access to an abandoned building.

“We got very luck some time last year and are on the quest to fixing it up and give them [the children] their dream home,” she said.

“I have been blessed and lucky enough to finally find a space that we’ve slowly been transforming into a dream home for my kiddies, and I can’t tell you just how happy this makes me.”

On Tuesday, she surprised her children with school shoes and sneakers by Bathu. “Bathu are the people who have reminded me that I don’t have to walk this journey all by myself.

“Many have called me crazy for taking on such a huge responsibility with the state of our country and the state of our economy and all that is happening around me.

“But I find comfort in knowing that Modimo Le Badimo Baka [God and my ancestors] would not plant such a big dream in me without giving me the resources to make it happen.

“Almost five years later and we’ve made it this far, the same God that made a way then, will make a way now.

“Here’s to being even just a little light in a world filled with so much darkness.”

