Mthembu’s character on ‘Adulting’ speaks more to young people

Luthando Bu Mthembu, who plays the role of Vuyani on Showmax’s new series Adulting, has described his character as a sex god who uses his sex appeal to get ahead in life.

Speaking to Sunday World, Mthembu said Vuyani speaks to the younger crowd, the 2Ks, and to what is referred to as the hustlers.

“If I had to describe or differentiate between Vuyani and Bu, I would say Vuyani is like a shot of tequila while Bu is like fine wine,” said Mthembu.

Getting into character for the former Big Brother Mzansi contestant was a breeze, because he has experience of being in love with an older woman.

He had to do a lot of research and consulted a few coaches to make sure his craft is sellable.

“I think it was easy because I’ve been a young boy in love with an older woman, it was just not in the context of sexual favours or anything like that. I have experience in different types of love with the women close to me,” said Mthembu.

Shooting sexual scenes with a veteran actress like Winnie Ntshaba, who plays the role of his sugar mama, was not hard for him, because he had to give it his all.

“Getting out of my comfort zone and auditioning for Big Brother helped me and my career. The show played a role in elevating my career to what it is today, but I wouldn’t say it played a vital role.”

Mthembu is currently busy with his career as a hip-hop musician. He released some music and some music videos in March.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author