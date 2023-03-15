Pabi Moloi roped in to plug gap left open by Faith Mangope

Seasoned radio and television presenter Pabi Moloi has allegedly been pursued to replace Faith Mangope on Power Lunch on 98.7.

This after Mangope dropped the mic at the lunch-time show to join Metro FM Talk between 7pm and 9pm, serving as a replacement to development economist and the former talk show host Ayabonga Cawe.

Moloi is known for presenting the Power Weekend Breakfast from 6am to 10am on Saturdays and between 6am and 9am on Sundays.

The change is expected to be announced at the end of March with the new line-up for the radio stations.

An executive at the station confirmed on Wednesday that Moloi will be the new host of Power Lunch.

“Faith Mangope has already handed over her resignation and Pabi Moloi is a well-experienced person to take over the role,” said the executive.

“It is believed that she will do justice to the show and what it stands for. Pabi will now be the new host of the lunch-time show starting on April 1.”

Attempts to reach Power 98.7 managing director James Shikwambana drew a blank.

