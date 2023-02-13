Rihanna reveals bun in the oven during Super Bowl performance

US-based Barbados-born singer Rihanna stunned her audience during the Super Bowl 2023 when she revealed her second pregnancy.

Rihanna showed up in snazzy red overalls during her much-anticipated performance at one of the most high-profile music slots of the year on Sunday.

The star had earlier said she was “thinking about bringing someone” and opened her jacket and stroked her stomach during her performance. Her representative later confirmed the pregnancy.

The 13-minute set, which was her first live show after seven years, did not include any guest stars but packed in some of her greatest hits that had the stadium moving to throwback hits including Umbrella, Diamonds, We Found Love, and Rude Boy.

The 34-year-old’s show punctuated what is being called one of the best Super Bowls ever.

The music star’s first-born son with rapper A$AP Rocky is nine months old, and the couple is reported that it wants a big family. Rihanna said becoming a mom had made her feel that she can “take on the world”.

