‘Shaka Ilembe’ role a dream come true for Thembinkosi Mthembu

Thembinkosi Mthembu never imagined he would get a role on the upcoming Shaka Ilembe because he is light-skinned. But he wanted to be part of an amazing history.

“Getting a role on the show was a dream come true and I was merely just taking my chances, people had their opinions on how Shaka Zulu was dark in complexion and I was light-skinned.”

Speaking to Sunday World Mthembu said when it was revealed on social media that he would be part of the cast, he was dragged because of the colour of his skin.

He is relatively new to the television industry, having started out on the river.

Before this he was active on the theatre scene.

The KwaNdengezi-born actor said transitioning from theatre to television was game-changing for him.

“Theatre is different because you’re performing for a live audience and with television, you need to tone it down a bit,” said Mthembu.

The actor also plays a lead role on Showmax’s series Adulting.

Mthembu stars as Bonga, who is the overachiever in the friendship group of four friends. Playing Bonga was fun for him because of the partying part, because that is the life he likes living with his friends.

“He’s a guy who goes after what he wants in life, who likes his friends, family, and girls, though he doesn’t believe in love. He is at a stage in his life where things are changing for him, as he’s bidding on an R80m contract,” said Mthembu.

