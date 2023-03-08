Siya Mhlongo goes back to his roots at Ukhozi FM

South Africa’s largest radio station Ukhozi FM has brought back Siyabonga Mhlongo to its new-look line-up for 2023/2024.

The changes, which were announced on Wednesday by Ukhozi FM business manager Sbongi Ngcobo, are effective from April 1.

Mhlongo left Ukhozi FM in the middle of his afternoon drive show in 2022 after he was recruited by commercial radio station Metro FM.

Mhlongo cited health reasons for his departure and dismissed rumours that his exit was due to looming changes at the radio station.

At Metro FM, Mhlongo joined seasoned broadcaster Thami Ngubeni as co-host of Sacred Space, a crowd-pulling Sunday morning gospel show.

Also making a comeback to Ukhozi FM is Zanele Mbokazi, who has been earmarked to take over the 9am-12pm praise and worship gospel show Indumiso on Sundays.

Mbokazi will take over from Thembeka Zondo-Cele, who replaced Sbu Buthelezi when he was shown the door.

Nongcebo McKenzie will go back to her Sunday afternoon lovers slot, while Nkosinathi Mshengu, who presented the show, returns to a graveyard shift.

No changes will be introduced on other shows including Ukhozi’s breakfast show and the afternoon drive show.

