Stoan Seate apologises for distateful EFF tweets

Former Bongo Maffin group member has in response to his cyber attack on the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), now acknowledged his actions were in bad taste.

The controversial social media post by the musician read: “F***ck EFF” in response to the party’s nationwide shutdown on Monday.

Social media users trolled Seate, who also plays the role of Sefako on the Showmax’s telenovela The Wife. They came for his acting skills, claiming he lacks talent. Some accused him of being a beneficiary of a tender in the Free State.

He has since admitted that his tweet was divisive, and he would therefore take it down.

“After a lot of introspection and reflection I’ve realised that my words cut deep…and words do matter. I love my country and my people deeply and I understand that some of my family, my associates and countrymen are EFF members and voters. Our country needs unity not all this division. I love you all, even the ones that have been swearing at me, I understand,” he wrote.

He further said in the future he will express himself in the interest of love, peace and unity.

“This is to say I still don’t agree with some of the doctrine, methods and tactics used by the party and I will continue to express myself as a free man but in the interests of love, peace and unity amongst black South Africans.”

