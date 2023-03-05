Vusi Nova survives another car accident

Media personality and musician Vusi Nova is lucky to be alive after he survived another car accident.

Nova was driving from the Golden Jubilee show organised by his friend Somizi at Sun City on Saturday when his car apparently collided with a police vehicle.

According to media reports, Nova’s car is reported to be a write-off, but fortunately, no one was badly injured. The police officer who sustained minor injuries was taken to the nearest hospital where is undergoing medical treatment.

Taking to social media, Nova said he was grateful to have survived the accident and shared videos of his damaged car.

In February 2020, the singer survived another accident while traveling to the airport. His car was believed to have aquaplaned on a wet road and crashed.

