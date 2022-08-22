Charmza of the week: Amputee dancer Godfrey Kubayi

It was a telling moment when amputee dancer Godfrey Kubayi danced his way to fame and perhaps fortune as a surprise act at the Miss SA pageant won by Ndavi Nokeri last Saturday night.

Brought on stage by famous Limpopo muso Makhadzi, Kubayi, 24, from Marble Hall in Limpopo, had the audience eating from the palm of his hand. He came on stage on crutches but quickly dropped them, showing off his breathtaking one-legged dance moves. A real charmer.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author