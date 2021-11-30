Moegoe of the week: Shepherd Bushiri

Moegoe

Self-styled prophet and fugitive Shepherd Bushiri has the audacity to tell law-enforcement agencies that he will return to SA to face the music only if he is assured that he will not be “poisoned”.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader is on the run after escaping with his wife Mary last year when they were standing trial for fraud and money laundering amounting to millions of rands.

But moegoe Bushiri, who is fighting his extradition, says he will return only if his safety is guaranteed. Who does Bushiri think he is to dictate to us how a fugitive like him must be treated?

Charmza

One of South Africa’s most successful music exponents, DJ Black Coffee, says he is over the moon about his Grammy nomination.

The house music star and producer is nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his latest album titled Subconsciously.

Charmza Black Coffee faces stiff opposition from Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso and Ten City for the prestigious award.

He has been touring the world and winning awards, including several SA Music Awards. He said the nomination left him with “no words”.

