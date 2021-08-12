Shwashwi: Can Katlego Maboe please get a job? Celebs and politicians have done much worse

Johannesburg – Can Katlego Maboe please get a job?
Yes, he cheated on his wife, but he did not do half the things most celebrities and politicians get up to.
View this post on Instagram
Click here for more from Shwashwi.
Also read:
Pearl Thusi’s love interest revealed as they plan to tie the knot
Real Housewives of Joburg hit by jobs for friends claims
Mpura and Killer Kau have passed away
Mohale says he is divorcing Somizi
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.
Sunday World
Author