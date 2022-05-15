Shwashwi: David Tlale, how do you groove all night?

David Tlale, please dish out some advice. How do you groove all night sporting those gorgeous dark designer shades of yours? Shaya ama get down, wearing all black like a 23-year-old in some joint on Vilakazi Street. No wonder your young team looks so mysterious and trendy, you inspire bosso!

