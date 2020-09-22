Shwashwi

Somizi hit by karma

By Xolile Mtshazo
Somizi Mhlongo. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Wena Somizi, Shwa told you the wheel will turn. Thought it takes a while for karma to play out, but your fate came quick.

That’s what you get for dissing Sunday World. Even making videos begging people to boycott? Who does that?

But there you were, being all cute, interviewing your celebrity friends on your weak dinner show… and boom, like a _lopped cake, you were exposed for being a “thief”.


Sure, Hastings Moeng needs to prove his case of intellectual property theft. But wena, the proof is in the pudding.

Shwa will boycott your nonsense show and calls on the rest of Mzansi to do the same.

