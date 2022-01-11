AFCON 2021: Riyad Mahrez confident Algeria will seal ‘easy win’ over Sierra Leone

Johannesburg – The Algerian captain Riyad Mahrez says it all systems to go for the reigning champions of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they will clash with Sierra Leone in their opening match of Group E today.

The Desert Warriors are Africa’s champion titleholders after they were crowned champions in 2019.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Mahrez said the national team hopes to make a good start as they start with their first foot in the tournament today.

“It feels good to come back and play another big tournament in Africa, we know how important it is for our people, our countries,” he said

“Today is not the same as two years ago of where we were in that year, we have to adapt to the current style of play, and we are prepared and ready to play our first game and the entire competition,” said Mahrez.

🚨 AFCON 2021 Preview ⚽️Algeria v Sierra Leone 🗣️ Riyad Mahrez: Feels good to comeback to play another tournament in Africa. We know how important it is for our people, our countries #TeamAlgeria #TeamSierraLeone pic.twitter.com/swFIk23K6A — Front Runner (@FrunSports) January 11, 2022

The Manchester City attacker said the team will make their fans proud yet again in this tournament, and that today’s encounter against Leone Stars will be the toughest game, but the Greens will eye a clinical victory.

Good luck to Riyad Mahrez and Algeria who start their #AFCON campaign against Sierra Leone today! 🇩🇿🏆 #MCFC pic.twitter.com/mgBbSjCtYP — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) January 11, 2022

Algeria’s Group E is composed of Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, and Ivory Coast.

AFCON Fixtures for today:

Algeria vs Sierra Leone – 15:00

Nigeria vs Egypt – 18:00

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau – 21:00

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author