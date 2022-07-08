Banyana’s Refiloe Jane crowned for star performance against Burundi

Refiloe Jane was crowned Woman of the Match following her brilliant performance during Banyana Banyana’s 3-1 victory against Burundi on Thursday night.

Jane commands the midfield for both AC Milan in Italy and South Africa’s women’s national team. The victory has secured Banyana a place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations being held in Morocco.

Banyana will face Botswana on Sunday in their final Group C match.

The women’s national team started the tournament on a high when they beat Nigeria 2-1 on Monday evening.

That smile you give when you win Woman of the Match 😊 Refiloe Jane ladies and gentlemen 👏💚💛🇿🇦#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 pic.twitter.com/CqyOYrGbY9 — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 7, 2022

Banyana have been hard at work since the beginning of June in preparation of the tournament. They had a total of 33 players in camp but coach Desiree Ellis trimmed the number down to 23 players.

