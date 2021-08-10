Galaxy to reveal squad to royals

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs’ discarded Siphelele Ntshangase and former Golden Arrows star Sibusiso Sibeko have been training with TS Galaxy and are likely to be announced with the rest of the squad that will represent The Rockets in the new PSL season.

The highly talented but under-achieving Ntshangase was released by Chiefs after he failed to live up to expectations.

As per the norm, the new Galaxy players will be unveiled on Sunday in Kameelrivier in Kwa-Ndebele in a traditional jamboree.

Former Free State Stars and Black Leopards forward Mohammed Anas, Mthobisi Mngomezulu, Igor Makitan and Vasilije Kolak from Bosnia and Herzegovina are some of the players that will be announced by the club.

“Ntshangase is training with TS Galaxy and he is hoping that coach Owen da Gama will give him an opportunity to revive his career. The boy still has a lot to offer in the PSL because he has learnt his lessons in his previous clubs,” said an informer who is close to the proceedings.

Da Gama declined to name the new players that will be added to the team as reinforcements.

“Before we announce players, we have to go to the royal house. Our boss [Tim Sukazi] is very loyal to his tradition.”

The former Nedbank Cup champions will be competing in their second season in the top flight after club boss Sukazi acquired the status of Highlands Park last season.

Sunday World

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena