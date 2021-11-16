ICC confirms T20 World Cup venues

Johannesburg – The International Cricket Council confirmed seven stadiums to be used as the 2022 Cricket World Cup venues after Australia was named as the hosts.

This tournament was scheduled to take place this year, however, the date has been pushed back due to the global halt of coronavirus.

“Following the success of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020 (in Australia) and a two-year postponement, our sights are now firmly set on planning for the 2022 event,” said ICC’s head of events Chris Tetley.

Australia’s men have the chance to defend their title on home soil! Host cities for next year’s #T20WorldCup confirmed 👇https://t.co/BW0ci370Do — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 16, 2021

According to the ICC, a total of 45 matches will be contested across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, with the final under lights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The tournament is scheduled to take place between 16 October and 13 November.

The T20 World Cup 2021 champions Australia and runner-up New Zealand, as well as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan and South Africa as the next highest ranked teams will gain direct entry into the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

“With 12 teams already confirmed in the line-up, we eagerly await the culmination of the qualification process to see which other teams will join them,” said the ICC in a released statement.

While nine nations have swiftly logged in to the final stage of the tournament in 2022, Sri Lanka and West Indies will play against each other in the preliminary round.

Whereas, Namibia, Scotland and four other countries will clash to determine two teams to qualify for the major tournament next year.

