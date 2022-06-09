Kaitano Tembo takes over as Sekhukhune United’s head coach

Former SuperSport United mentor Kaitano Tembo has replaced MacDonald Makhubedu as Sekhukhune United’s head coach, the club said on Wednesday, noting that Makhubedu will become a senior coach.

Tembo, who served as head coach of Matsatsantsa a Pitori since 2018, said he was honoured to be part of Sekhukhune United.

“Thank you to the chairman of Sekhukhune United, Simon Malatji, for choosing me to lead this great team and to be part of their long-term vision in the DStv Premiership League,” he said, adding that he cannot wait to start with the preparations for the new season.

Malatji said he was excited to welcome Tembo to the Babina Noko family. “We believe he will assist us in achieving the goals that we have set for ourselves as Sekhukhune United FC. We wish him well in his journey,” said Malatji.

Tembo’s sacking by SuperSport in April came amid Matsatsantsa’s struggles for consistency this season. But their 3-2 shock defeat to GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals early in April sealed Tembo’s fate.

Tembo left the club after 23 years. Prior to taking the full-time coaching role at the club in 2018, he served as assistant coach to Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler.

Highlights of Tembo’s reign at SuperSport included guiding the club to two fifth-place finishes and two MTN8 Cup finals. They famously won the MTN8 final against Highlands Park in 2019.

