Major blow for Sundowns, Chiefs as Taariq Fielies continues with The Citizens

Johannesburg – The aristocrats of South African football, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs will have to scout for another top defender as their target, Taariq Fielies, is no longer up for grabs.

The recent announcement comes after the defender sealed a five-year contract extension with Cape Town City.

The new deal will see him remain with the Citizens until June 2025.

📝| The club is delighted to confirm that we have renewed the contract of Taariq Fielies. Tara extends with the Citizens until June 2025! 💙#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/Mvxjm4tF50 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 5, 2021

“I am very delighted to sign a new contract with the club, and I am looking forward to help the team to also reach the MTN8 finals, yeah I am happy for that so that we can excel well this season,” the jubilant Fielies expressed

The top-performing center-back was linked with a potential move last year to either Chloorkop, Naturena or Parktown.

However, Pirates pulled out of the race, after they acquired the services of Kwanda Mngonyama.

At that time, the club chairman John Comitis confirmed that the top three teams were eyeing the star, but the team turned down all offers.

“Look, he (Fielies) turned 28 on the weekend. And at his age, he wants to take on a new challenge. There was interest from the big teams Gauteng in the past. Let’s see what happens after this season,” Comitis revealed.

The Citizens will clash with Masandawana in the MTN8 finals on 30 October 2021.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba