Sport

Makhubedu appointed Sekhukhune United head coach

By Xolile Mtshazo

 

Johannesburg – Sekhukhune United FC have announced changes to their technical team after the Limpopo club campaigning in the first division GladAfrica Championship appointed Mcdonald Makhubedu as the new head coach.

Before joining Babina Noko, Makhubedu coached Polokwane City and takes over the reins after Johnny Ferreira’s move to become the club’s director of football while Alex Bapela is the technical director.

Makhubedu’s first assignment will see him lead his charges against Pretoria Callies in a GladAfrica Championship match at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa, in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday afternoon.


Sekhukhune United gained its first division status after its chairman and businessman Simon Malatji bought the franchise of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, whose boss Laurence Mulaudzi in turn purchased the PSL’s DStv Premiership status of the now defunct Wits University FC, a club steeped in South African football history.

Said Malatji in a statement: “We are very much excited to have Makhubedu in the team and we believe he will assist us in achieving the goals we have set ourselves. We wish him well in his journey.”

Technical team

Mcdonald Makhubedu: head coach

Sibusiso Zungu: assistant coach

Stavros Tsichlas: assistant coach

Nascent Nkwashu: goalkeeper coach

Alex Bapela: technical director

Johnny Ferreira: director of football

Stanford Nkoane: football analyst

