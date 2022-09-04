Moodie helps Boks power to 24-8 win

Canan Moodie marked his Test debut with a memorable try as the Springboks powered to a historic victory over the Wallabies in Sydney yesterday.

With the 24-8 win, the Springboks beat the Wallabies in Australia for the first time since 2013, ending a nine-year wait.

It was a deserved victory for the Boks, who showed more intensity from the start of the Test and never really took a step backward after crossing for the first try in the opening 10 minutes.

The Boks were not perfect and wasted opportunities, but they shook the Wallabies with some uncompromising defence and heavy competition at the breakdown. Captain Siya Kolisi shone in that regard as he made three crucial steals and was consistently the second man in after an aerial contest.

Undoubtedly, the standout moment came when Moodie crossed for his debut try and was swamped by his teammates in celebration.

The second-youngest Springbok debutant was solid as a rock, making 35m from four carries and beating one defender.

Much was made before the match of the Springboks’ trend of starting matches with a lack of intensity. However, that was much improved at the Allianz Stadium as the Boks were on the front foot from the first whistle, even though they were still wasteful with the plethora of

opportunities they created.

After a period of pressure, Damian de Allende burst over the tryline in the ninth minute as the Springboks took an early lead.

The crucial moment of the half came just before the break when, just as it appeared the Springboks would have to settle for the four-point lead at the break, Moodie soared like an eagle and latched onto Jaden Hendrikse’s contestable punt, sprinting clear to score his first Test try. – SARugbymag.co.za

