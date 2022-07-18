Now Banyana must prove their mettle

It is high time Banyana Banyana proved to everyone that they are made of sterner stuff.

Now that they have qualified for their second women’s World Cup in a row since making their maiden appearance in France, occupying one of the three slots reserved for Africa three years ago, it is time they prove their mettle.

In the land of the most expensive and exotic champagne drinks such as Dom Perignon, Banyana were there just to add to the numbers as they floundered and were knocked out in the first round group stage following an opening 3-1 loss to Spain, 1-0 defeat to China and a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Germany.

Fast forward three years later and our girls have again booked a berth at the next edition of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August next year via the same scenario of qualifying for the semifinals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), unfolding in Morocco.

At the last Wafcon held in Ghana in 2018, “The Girls The Girls”, their nickname in English, beat Mali 2-0 to clinch a place in the land of the baguette and on Thursday night they fought off a stubborn Tunisia side, courtesy of goal poacher Jermaine Seoposenwe’s goal.

What is pleasing with the current team, and possibly the one set to represent the country Down Under, is the make-up of the side. Most of the players who were in France are still in the team, the likes of Seoposenwe, the injured Thembi Kgatlana, who celebrated the World Cup qualification feat by dancing on her crutches. Not forgetting keeper Andile Dlamini and Janine van Wyk, to name but a few in the star-studded team.

Banyana have succeeded where Bafana Bafana have dismally failed.

While celebrations are in order as we will have a team at the World Cup next year, the job in Morocco is not yet done. We still have a semifinal battle to fight against Southern African counterparts Zambia in Casablanca on Monday.

Banyana must be forewarned, Zambia’s She-polopolo are no pushover. Their victory over the more fancied Senegal on penalties in their quarterfinal says a lot about how tough and impenetrable they can be. The hopes of lifting the Wafcon trophy for the five-time finalists lie in teaching KK’s granddaughters a football lesson.

Nigeria, who beat Cameroon 1-0 in their quarterfinal tie, face Morocco in Monday’s other semifinal.

The South African women’s football team is the toast of the country at the moment and maybe thanks to the R9-million carrot Safa dangled in front of Banyana if they win the Wafcon, and it seems they are on their way to grabbing the loot.

Incentives are well and good, but what about parity in salaries at club level?

Many would argue that there is a difference in the standard of football and the attractiveness of women’s football to fans.

Still, at the national team level, there should be no discrepancy between the match fees of Banyana and Bafana.

